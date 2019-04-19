AIIMS docs threaten to stop work if administration fails to act on theft complaints

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) AIIMS resident doctors have threatened to stop work if the administration does not act on rising cases of theft on the campus, saying patient care cannot be delivered in an unsafe and uncooperative environment. The doctors have also alleged lack of redressal of complaints. In a letter to the AIIMS administration, the Resident Doctors Association has demanded implementation of enhanced security for all duty rooms of doctors and immediate monetary compensation, "as promised" for all lost items along with efficient follow up of complaints. They have also sought transfer of the AIIMS chowki-in-charge with immediate effect.In the letter, the doctors said that many valuables and gadgets, including laptops, mobile phones and personal belongings, and even vehicles of resident doctors have been stolen from duty rooms, changing rooms and campus when they are at work. The attitude of the AIIMS security has been "extremely callous" in this regard while the behaviour of the Chief Security Officer and AIIMS police chowki in-charge has been "uncooperative", they alleged. "There have been reports of complaint for FIRs are not being registered. Police staff scolded a female resident for not taking care of her belonging when she went to lodge an FIR for her lost laptop. Residents are made to run from pillar to post for registering complaints," the RDA said in the letter.They alleged there is always a delay and no follow-up of complaints lodged earlier. The RDA alleged that in many cases, no action has been initiated despite they providing CCTV footage of culprits and that many residents have not even received compensation for items lost many years ago despite assurance by the security officer. "Residents of AIIMS are extremely distressed by these recurrent thefts and unprofessional behaviour of the chowki in-charge. In case of non-fulfilment of these demands, the RDA and AIIMS residents will consider stopping work as patient care cannot be delivered in an unsafe and non-cooperative environment," the letter stated. PTI PLB PLB DVDV