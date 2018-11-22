AIIMS employees contribute over Rs 1.7 cr to Kerala flood relief fund

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Members of the AIIMS fraternity have contributed over Rs 1.7 crore to the Kerala Flood Relief Fund to help rebuild the lives of affected people in the state.Employees of AIIMS, including faculty members, nurses, resident doctors, and other staff, have contributed their one-day salary to the Fund. Dr Randeep Guleria, the director of AIIMS, handed over a cheque to Kerala Minister of Local Self Government AC Moideen on Thursday. "We all are aware that Kerala and its people suffered due to the unprecedented and devastating floods which caused heavy loss of life and property. It will take a lot of time, efforts and resources and support, small and big, from one and all to rebuild Kerala," an AIIMS statement said. "AIIMS, New Delhi, again solicits its full support in this effort and is ready to extend all support," the statement said. PTI PLB GVS