AIIMS, Rishikesh director accused of sexual harassment

Rishikesh (U'kd), May 2 (PTI) A junior resident expelled from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has accused its director of sexually harassing her, a charge rubbished by him as a desperate attempt to damage his reputation.Confirming the development, AIIMS, Rishikesh Director Ravikant said the Vishakha committee of the institute has been entrusted with the task of probing the charges against him.However, he said the accusation was a "desperate attempt" by the woman to harm his reputation and avenge her expulsion from the institute in November last year.The junior resident (dental) had been expelled after the wife of a senior resident Shalabh Ahlawat (orthopaedic) lodged a complaint with Ravikant, accusing her of having an illicit affair with her husband.Acting on the basis of the complaint, both Ahlawat and the junior resident were expelled from the institute to save its reputation, Ravikant said.The Director said after the junior resident's expulsion, he received several calls from political heavyweights to reinstate her, but he did not buckle under pressure."She even sent me an e-mail requesting her reinstatement. When she was not reinstated, she slapped the sexual harassment charge on me. It is a baseless charge and the Vishakha committee will give me a clean chit," Ravikant added.