AIIMS warns assistant prof over 'indecent' behaviour with HOD

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The AIIMS administration has issued a warning to an assistant professor who was found guilty of "unacceptable behaviour" towards a head of the department, saying the incident caused mental harassment to the victim. The management has also extended the probation period of the doctor concerned by one year after which his performance and conduct will be reviewed by a committee headed by AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria for further course of action.According to a memorandum issued by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the HOD accused the assistant professor of the same department of harassment and indecent and threatening behaviour last year.A committee was constituted in December to inquire into the complaint. In its report submitted on May 23, the committee observed that there had been instances where the doctor made repeated mobile phone calls, even at odd hours, for trivial causes and indulged in unnecessary correspondence to such an extent that the woman faculty felt threatened and approached police for protection. "His hostile attitude, indecent and arrogant behaviour with a senior faculty colleague, that too the head of the department, is unacceptable. This has caused mental harassment and perception of threat to her," the committee said."The professor has failed to exercise restraint and exhibit civility which is essentially expected from a faculty member. He has behaved consistently in a way which is not acceptable from a faculty member of this institute with his senior female faculty member," it said.Following the committee's report, the AIIMS director held a meeting and it was decided that the doctor concerned may be issued warning and disciplinary action may be taken against him in the form of extension of probation period by one year, with provision to review his performance at the end of the extended probation to further decide on extending the period.Meanwhile, the court of Special Executive Magistrate has asked the assistant professor to furnish a bond of Rs 10,000 as an undertaking to maintain peace in connection with the complaint lodged against him with the police. PTI PLB SRY