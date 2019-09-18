Ailing music veteran Vanraj Bhatia gets financial support from film body IPRS

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has come to the aid of veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia following reports about his declining health and poor financial situation.Bhatia, 92, is best known for providing music to films such as "Ankur", "36 Chowringhee Lane" and TV show "Tamas", for which he won a National Award.Earlier this week, a daily reported on Bhatia's ill health and dwindling financial state. The veteran is having trouble walking properly and is not able to get treated due to lack of funds. IPRS, headed by veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, stepped in for help after the news. It is a registered body which safeguards the rights of authors (lyricists), music composers and music publishers in the country. "We always strive to help our music fraternity through all available means whenever needed. The moment we came to know about the ill-health of our composer friend Vanraj Bhatia, we immediately released from our funds for his aid. "Going forward, we are looking into long-term plans to ensure financial and other stability to IPRS members. Authors and composers in India must join IPRS and register their works with IPRS. IPRS can provide them security and long term financial stability as their right," Akhtar said in a statement."Artistes must receive their due. Whatever is being done for the veteran Vanraj Bhatia is his rightful due. We are proud that we are able to help him in his difficult times. We wish him good health," said Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS. PTI RB RB BKBK