Aim to entertain with story relevant in today's times: John on 'Satyameva Jayate 2'

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) John Abraham on Tuesday said the idea behind "Satyameva Jayate 2" is to bring forth a story that is both engaging and relevant.The actor is coming back for the 2018 movie's follow-up, which will also star Divya Khosla Kumar."I genuinely enjoyed the story and telling of the original film. I could tell it was a story that the audience will find engaging. With 'SMJ2', the aim, once again, is to entertain the audience with a story that's relevant in today's times," John said in a statement. Divya, who is returning to acting with the Milap Zaveri-directed film, said she was waiting for the right film to come her way. "I didn't want to act in a film just for the sake of it. For me, what mattered was the story and the role, and I got the right opportunity with this film," she added.Divya made her acting debut in 2004's "Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon". She later turned to direction with films such as "Yaariyan" and "Sanam Re".Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures, "Satyameva Jayate 2" is slated to be released ?on October 2, 2020.