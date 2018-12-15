AIMPLB to discuss Ayodhya issue at working committee meet tomorrow

Lucknow, Dec 15 (PTI) A meeting of the working committee of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board here on Sunday is likely to deliberate on the Ayodhya issue. "The issue of Babri Masjid among various other matters will be discussed in detail at the meeting. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is concerned about the demand for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya through the ordinance route," Maulana Wali Rahmani, General Secretary, AIMPLB said Saturday. "Discussions will be held to chalk out a strategy in case the government brings an ordinance," he said. Rahmani also noted that the demand to bring an ordinance in the matter was "against the court" as the matter was sub judice. "The hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit is going on in the Supreme Court, and the board feels that the demand to bring an ordinance (for construction of Ram temple), when the hearing is going on, is against the court," he said. Ignoring the Uttar Pradesh government's request of an early hearing, the Supreme Court had on October 29 adjourned the hearing for the Ayodhya title suit case to January next year. The bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice K M Joseph was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict trifurcating the disputed site at Ayodhya into three parts for Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhara and the original Muslim litigant. PTI NAV SRY