AIMPLB warns courts, legislatures against imposing UCC, vows to challenge anti-triple talaq law

Lucknow, Oct 12 (PTI) The AIMPLB on Saturday warned against any "legislative or judicial" move to impose Uniform Civil Code, terming the "very concept" of the UCC as a "threat" to the unity in diversity spirit of the country and said it will also challenge the Constitutional validity of the anti-triple talaq law.The All India Muslim Personal Law Board made the decision in its executive committee meeting chaired by its chief Rabey Hasan Nadvi, during which it also hoped that the Supreme Court verdict on the title suit over the 2.77-acre disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land will be in favour of Muslims.The AIMPLB meeting was attended by a number of its senior office bearers including its vice president Fakhruddin Ashraf Kichhauchhvi, general secretary Maulana Wali Rehmani, board's senior members Zafaryab Jilani and Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali and Jamait-e-Ulema Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madni.Opposing any future move to impose the Uniform Civil Code, either through legislation or judicial verdict, the AIMPLB issued a stern warning saying even "courts, whether central or provincial" should abstain from committing this "anti-national act"."India is inhabited by multi-cultural, multi-religious people and each group has its constitutional right to maintain its identity. The very concept of the Uniform Civil Code is a threat to its diversity," said AIMPLB in its statement, issued after the meeting. "There are attempts to destroy this diversity by various means and methods. Any attempt made to destroy this diversity, either through courts or legislative measures, will be opposed by the board in a democratic and peaceful manner," said the AIMPLB."Any attempt to enact UCC will not affect only Muslims but also adversely affect the cultural and social rights of tribals and other religious minorities. Therefore the Board demands that the courts of the day, whether central or provincial, should abstain from (doing) this anti-national activity," it added.In its statement, the board said it would also challenge the Constitutional validity of the legislative enactment which has made the customary law on triple talaq a penal offence."As regards the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019, the board has decided to challenge its Constitutional validity on the ground that it suffers from many manifest arbitraries," said the AIMPLB."The Act of 2019 far from protecting the rights of the Muslim women and children in marriage will completely destroy the marriage and render the Muslim women destitute," the statement said.