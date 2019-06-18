Aiozium Launched SaaS-based Marketing Intelligence Tool Powered by AI

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, June 18, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Aiozium, a new launch of Crowdnik Networks Private Limited, is a SaaS-based platform for marketers powered by machine learning techniques in a different way. The tool has intelligence for self-correction and self-learning for better campaign optimization and high ROI. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924423/Aiozium_AI_Marketing.jpg )Aiozium is a multi-dimensional platform that not only reads the data, makes sense of all the data and generate actionable insights on them, but also gives the real-time information about customer behavior. It builds the trend of the customers based on a various emotional and behavioral algorithm which leads to prediction and results in an increase of leads by selecting the best marketing mix and marketing strategies for optimum use of resources which results in greater ROI.Reason Why Every Marketer Needs Aiozium Aiozium is marketing ally, it is a tool for all the marketers which makes life simpler and completes the customer journey with ease.- Emotional Algo: It is said that the only difference between Robot and Human is the emotions or the feel factor. Emotional algo consists of human psychological ethos. It analyses the behavior basis on different kinds of emotions exhibited by humans. It helps in analyzing the marketing communications, activities and asses their value. It also measures and analyses the emotions of a person towards buying the product.- Contextual Algo: It analyses the content across various channels viz. website, email and all communication platforms based on multiple parameters such as aggression, transaction, emotion etc. It also analyses whether the user is persuaded with the interaction or not, basis on which it predicts the usefulness of the content.- Behavior Algo: Based on historical and real-time customer behavior across all channels with prospective data listening mechanism, this model can learn, react and predict the most accurate customer flow for maximum conversion. It predicts the probability of the rate of conversion through Machine Learning, Deep learning, Natural Language processing and Augmented Visualization.How Is It Going To Benefit The End-users: On-boarding with Aiozium will reduce the marketing expenses by cutting down the misspend funds and optimizing the campaign to increase the ROI. It remembers and recollects the historical hand burns and successful campaigns and accordingly suggests marketers the most accurate pathway to follow. It also learns the customer behavior towards marketer's product line. The best part of Aiozium is that it works across channels and sync with all the digital assets in a single click.Automate, Sit Back and Relax Aiozium is inviting the industry experts to have a test drive on their AI Marketing Ally. To book a slot, schedule a demo at https://www.aiozium.com/demo.htmlAbout Us: Aiozium is a new launch of Crowdnik Networks Private Limited, the parent company of Samachar Live News Portal. Amit Kashyap and Divyam Vaid, founders of Crowdink Networks Private Limited are the backbones of the company, the brain behind the idea of Aiozium.Amit Kashyap has effectively leveraged his expertise in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence to build robust digital infrastructures and drive design thinking culture which resulted in superior techniques of revenue generation and improved customer engagement.Divyam Vaid is the brain behind Aiozium Algo who trains the model for emotional and contextual algo.The energetic and creative duo are here to create something innovative to improve and signify the machines and data science in an advanced way. Source: Crowdnik Networks Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR