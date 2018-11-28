AIPC to organise panel discussion on if India is being redefined on Nov 30

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) To highlight India's unity in diversity, the All India Professionals' Congress on November 30 will organise a panel discussion on whether the country is being redefined under the present government, senior Congress leader Salman Soz said Wednesday.The country's strength lies in its unity and "India cannot progress till we are united," Soz, also the AIPC's north zone coordinator, said. He said a number of former union ministers and the country's top professionals will participate in a discussion on "Is India being Redefined" at the Siri Fort Auditorium on November 30.The AIPC will help reach out to people and understand their feelings after hearing them out, and provide them an alternative to the present government, Soz said.The Congress leader said the world is having a totally different conversation than what is happening in India. "The world is talking about the fourth industrial revolution, automation and jobs for the youth, besides climate change and its impact on humanity, while in India the discourse is totally different and attempts are being made that one fights with the other," he said."It is obvious what the RSS and the BJP are doing in the country. They had a great opportunity to transform the economy, but they lost that chance. We had high expectations, but they have been dashed and this government has failed, partly due to its own mistakes like demonetisation et al," Soz said.Ameeta Sinh, regional coordinator, AIPC, claimed that there was a systematic attempt to move India from a democratic culture to dictatorial practices, from openness to ideas to clamping down on debate, and from pluralism and togetherness to polarisation and divisiveness. "There is an attempt to weaken our institutions, control the media, and divert attention from crucial issues that matter to citizens. In the last four and a half years, the current regime has tried to 'redefine India' by attempting to erode its very foundation," she said. To debate and ideate a solution the All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC), is curating a panel discussion on "Is India being Redifined", she said, adding that it will be moderated by former union minister Shashi TharoorThe panelists for the discussion will be former union ministers and senior Congress leaders such as P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Salman Khurshid and Manish Tewari, besides party spokespersons Randeep Surjewala and Abhishek Singhvi, and Sushmita Dev.Soz said this is the first of the series of such discussions that the AIPC would organise across the country, on issues from health to economy and education. He also said the electoral bonds need to be scrapped and the public has the right to know who funds which party and all donations made to political parties need to be made public. PTI SKC SKC ANBANBANB