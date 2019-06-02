Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa begins Sweden visit Monday

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa will begin a four-day visit to Sweden on Monday to broaden defence cooperation with the European country.He will visit various operational and training units of the Swedish Air Force and interact with top military brass of the country, officials said.It will be the first visit abroad by Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa after he became chairman of the powerful chiefs of staff committee (CoSC) last week. The CoSC comprises the Army, Navy and the IAF chiefs."The visit would provide an impetus towards defence cooperation and pave the way for greater interaction and cooperation between the Air Forces," IAF spokesperson Group Capt. Anupam Banerjee said."This would also strengthen relationships and enable engagement in productive exchanges between the two Air Forces," he said. PTI MPB TIRTIR