Air Force Association celebrates annual day

New Delhi, Sept 16 (PTI) The Air Force on Sunday celebrated the annual day of the Air Force Association (AFA).The day began with a wreath laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in the memory of soldiers killed in the line of duty, according to a statement.The wreath was placed by AFA president and former air chief marshal Arup Raha.This was followed by an annual general body meeting at the Air Force auditorium at Subroto Park and some air force veterans were honoured.IAF Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa addressed the gathering.The AFA is a welfare organisation in the non-governmental sector actively involved in the welfare of air veterans and their families. PTI PR ANBANB