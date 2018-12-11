Air Force Chief on visit to Japan

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Air Force chief B S Dhanoa is currently on a trip to Japan during which he will meet the country's defence minister and senior officials of the self-defence forces, the Air Force said Monday. In a statement, it said Dhanoa's "goodwill visit" to Japan from December 10-14 is intended to further strengthen the existing defence cooperation between the Air Forces of the two countries.During his visit, he will call on Minister of Defence Takeshi Iwaya, Chief of Staff General Yoshinari Marumo, Koku- Jieitai (Japan Air Self Defence Force) and Chief of Staff, Joint Staff Admiral Katsutoshi Kawano, .He is also scheduled to visit various operational establishments and interact with senior functionaries of the Koku-Jieitai (Japan Air Self-Defense Force). "The main focus would be to share ideas, enhance bilateral defence cooperation and mutual ties. "This visit of the Indian air chief will provide further impetus towards expanding defence cooperation between the two countries and pave the way for greater interaction and cooperation in future," the statement added. PTI PR AAR