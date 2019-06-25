Air forces of India, France to participate in joint drill from July 1-12

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) An Indian Air Force contingent comprising over 100 warriors departed for France on Tuesday to participate in a two-week exercise with the French air force.This 'Garuda VI' is being planned at the French Air Force Base, Mont-de-Marsan, the IAF said.The previous edition of the exercise, 'Garuda V', was held in India at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in June 2014.The Indian contingent, which left from the air bases of Agra and Bareilly, comprises 120 air warriors and four Sukhoi 30 MKI, along with an IL-78 flight refuelling aircraft. C-17 strategic lift aircraft will provide the logistic support to the contingent during the induction and de-induction phase. "This is one of the biggest air exercises that is being planned between the two Air Forces. The Indian Air Force's Su-30 MKI will be operating in a simulated operational war fighting scenario along with French Air Force's multirole Rafale aircraft. This will enhance understanding of interoperability during mutual operations between the two Air Forces and provide an opportunity to learn from each others best practices," the IAF said.The exercise will also promote professional interaction, experience exchange and operational knowledge, besides strengthening bilateral relations between the two air forces, it added. PTI PR PR TIRTIR