Air India disinvestment: Nirupam supports union members

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam today came out in "full support" of Air India union members protesting the strategic disinvestment of the carrier.

Hitting out at the government over its move, Nirupam wondered why Air India was being singled out when the Indian Railways is the "biggest loss-making" government unit today.

"Met AirIndia union leaders today and offered partys full support to their fight against the sell out plan of our national flag bearer by ModiGovt.If all the loss making PSUs are to be sold out, remember Indian Railways is the biggest loss making unit," he tweeted.

Earlier this month, his party colleague Manish Tewari also opposed the disinvestment of Air India, observing that the decision by some airlines to bow out from the bidding was an attempt to put pressure on lowering the price for sell out.

"Bidders are deliberately creating pressure to buy Air India at a lower price than even the proposed sell out. These are Standard Operating Procedures when Privatisation becomes a Sina qua non for garage sale of Public Assets (sic)," he had tweeted on April 10.

About 11 unions representing more than 10,000 employees of Air India group are vehemently opposing the proposal to sell 76-per cent government stake in Air India, 100 per cent shareholding in Air India Express and its 50 per cent stake in equal joint venture AISATS.

They have taken to Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook to protest against the stake sale plan.

As per the preliminary information memorandum, issued on March 28, the government would retain 24-per cent stake in Air India, while the winning bidder would be required to stay invested in the airline for at least three years. PTI SAN KJ ABH ABH