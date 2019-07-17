Air India to restart Delhi-Amritsar-Birmingham flight

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The tri-weekly Delhi-Amritsar-Birmingham Air India flight would resume services on August 15, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday after Pakistan opened its airspace for civilian planes.Pakistan had shut its airspace in February after the Balakot strike by the Indian Air Force, resulting in a significant rise of Air India's operating costs on flights connecting Delhi to Europe and the US.Following this, the national carrier suspended flights on the Delhi-Amritsar-Birmingham route."This flight on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday will offer easy passage to tourists and pilgrims flying to pay obeisance at the various holy places of Guru Di Nagri," Puri said in a tweet. PTI DSP DSP SOMSOM