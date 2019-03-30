Air India to start direct flights on Delhi-Kannur route from April 2

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Air India on Saturday announced that it will start direct flights on Delhi-Kannur route from April 2 using its A320neo aircraft."The flight will be operated five days a week except on Monday and Thursday," the national carrier's spokesperson said."Air India has declared to connect Delhi with a direct flight to Kannur and back with effect from April 2, 2019, using state-of-the-art A320neo aircraft," the spokesperson said. PTI DSP NSDNSD