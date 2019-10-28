Air India's Boeing plane carries Ek Onkar symbol to celebrate Guru Nanak's birth anniv

Chandigarh, Oct 28 (PTI) In a unique gesture to mark Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev's 550th Gurpurab celebrations, Air India has put the Sikhs' religious symbol 'Ek Onkar' on its aircraft tail.'Ek Onkar' symbol is a central tenet of Sikh religious philosophy.The national carrier has put the religious symbol on its Boeing 787 aircraft which will fly on October 31 from Amritsar to Stansted, United Kingdom (UK)."Heartwarming to see 'Ik Onkar' painted on the tail of@airindiain's Boeing 787 Dreamliner as part of the historic celebrations on the #550thPrakashPurb of Sri Guru Nanak dev Ji," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted on Sunday. Air India will fly its aircraft thrice a week on the Mumbai-Amritsar-Stansted route to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.The international flight from Amritsar to Stansted in London will facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Punjab on the occasion.PTI VSD RAXRAX