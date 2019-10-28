Air India's Boeing plane carries Ik Onkar symbol to celebrate Guru Nanak's birth anniv

(Eds: Adds details ) Chandigarh, Oct 28 (PTI) Air India has painted the Sikh religious symbol 'Ik Onkar' on the tail of one of its aircraft, in a unique gesture to mark Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary celebrations.'Ik Onkar' symbol is a central tenet of Sikh religious philosophy. The gesture is unique as the national carrier has never depicted any religious symbol on its planes, though in a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary earlier this month, it had painted an image of the Father of Nation on the tail of one of its Airbus A320 aircraft flying on Delhi Mumbai route.The national carrier has put the symbol on its Boeing 787 aircraft which will fly on October 31 from Amritsar to Stansted, United Kingdom (UK)."Heartwarming to see 'Ik Onkar' painted on the tail of@airindiain's Boeing 787 Dreamliner as part of the historic celebrations on the #550thPrakashPurb of Sri Guru Nanak dev Ji," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted on Sunday. Air India will fly its aircraft thrice a week on the Mumbai-Amritsar-Stansted route to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.The flight will operate on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.The international flight from Amritsar to Stansted in London will facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Punjab on the occasion.PTI VSD RAXRAX