Air India's Mumbai-Newark flight lands in UK after bomb scare

By Aditi Khanna London/Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) A US-bound flight of Air India from Mumbai made a precautionary landing at London's Stansted Airport Thursday following a bomb threat, forcing Britain to scramble its fighter jets to escort the flight. UK Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon jets were scrambled to escort Flight AI 191 at 10.30 am. "AI 191 Mumbai-Newark of June 27 has made a precautionary landing at London's Stansted airport due to a bomb threat," the national carrier said. Following the incident, all flights at Stansted had to be temporarily grounded, according to British media reports.