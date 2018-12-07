Air Italy, WOW air start direct flights from Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) European carriers Air Italy and WOW air commenced their direct flights from the national capital on Friday, according to the airlines.Air Italy would operate three flights a week from the national capital to Milan and from December 14, there would be direct services between Mumbai and Milan with the same frequency.Low-cost long haul airline WOW air would have three direct flights from Delhi to Iceland's capital Reykjavik.Both airlines are operating Airbus A330 planes.Air Italy's Chief Operating Officer Rossen Dimitrov said the launch of its India-Italy sector represents another major step forward for the airline and reinforces its commitment to network expansion in Asia.He also said that India is a great market and there are "very high expectations" as there is an opportunity to grow.WOW air India's Managing Director Kiran Jain said the response received from India has been overwhelming."Our ultra-low fares reflect the need for affordable travel from India to transatlantic destinations," she noted.India is one of the fastest growing domestic aviation markets in the world. PTI RAM ABM