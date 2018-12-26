Air Marshal Rajeev Sachdeva takes over as Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Air Marshal Rajeev Sachdeva took over as Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations) (DCIDS) recently, the Defence Ministry said Wednesday. Commissioned as an Air Force pilot in December 1981, Sachdeva has logged over 7,200 hours of transport and instructional flying experience. Being the Category 'A' qualified flying instructor, he has held some of the prestigious appointments in the Air Force, joint services and National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO). Sachdeva was an Air Force examiner and also commanded a frontline Transport Squadron, a Transport Base and the College of Defence Management. PTI PR PR AQSAQS