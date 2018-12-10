Air New Zealand to Operate Singapore-Christchurch Services

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines will provide South and South East Asian travellers greater choice and increased frequency as part of their joint venture alliance, with Air New Zealand to operate flights between Singapore and Christchurch from December 2019. The airline will operate a five times weekly seasonal service between Singapore and Christchurch from 1 December 2019 to 22 February 2020 using new configuration Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Up to now, Singapore Airlines has been operating the seasonal service three times a week, in addition to its daily service between Singapore and Christchurch. The increase in seasonal services to Christchurch follows approval for the two airlines to extend their alliance for a further five years until March 2024. Air New Zealand Chief Strategy, Networks and Alliances Officer Nick Judd says the changes have been introduced to meet the growing demand for alliance services. Were deploying our larger Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the route which will increase capacity as well as add more premium seating to the route. With the growth in frequency of the seasonal service to five times weekly, these changes will ultimately deliver greater choice, great connectivity beyond Singapore and increased connections into the domestic New Zealand network." Wed also like to acknowledge our partners in Christchurch ChristchurchNZ and Christchurch Airport for their support as weve gone about establishing these services, says Mr. Judd. Air New Zealand Head of South and South East Asia Jenni Martin added, We have seen strong demand for travel to New Zealand in the South and South East Asian market recently, and we expect these seasonal services and the increase in frequency during the peak season will appeal to travellers in this region. For our customers in India, these Christchurch services offer excellent connectivity options travelling via Singapore. In addition to Christchurch services, Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines also offer three daily services between Auckland and Singapore and four times weekly service between Wellington and Singapore via Australia under their joint alliance. Tickets for the new Air New Zealand operated service will go on sale from 23 January 2019. Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines Singapore -Christchurch schedule from 1 December 2019 22 February 2020, subject to slot availability, is as follows: FlightOperated byRoutingDepartsArrivesFrequencyAircraftNZ295(SQ4295) NZ296(SQ4296) Air New ZealandSIN-CHC CHC-SIN1840 11000930+1 1625 Five times per week (excluding Mondays & Wednesdays)B787-9SQ297 SQ298Singapore AirlinesSIN-CHC CHC-SIN1950 12001040+1 1740DailyA350-9 About Star Alliance The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to the international traveller. Its acceptance by the market has been recognized by numerous awards, including the Air Transport World Market Leadership Award and Best Airline Alliance by both Business Traveller Magazine and Skytrax. The member airlines are: Adria Airways, Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, AviancaBrasil, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 18,800 daily flights to 1,317 airports in 193 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner, Juneyao Airlines. For more information about Air New Zealand visit www.airnewzealand.com and for more information about Star Alliance visit www.staralliance.com and/or follow Star Alliance on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn or Instagram. PWRPWR