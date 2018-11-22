Air pollution: NGT orders inspection around Panipat refinery

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has taken note of a plea alleging air pollution by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited's Panipat Refinery in Haryana and formed a committee to look into the issue.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted a joint team comprising representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and Deputy Commissioner, Panipat and asked them to visit the site and furnish an action taken report. "The team may monitor ambient air and start monitoring at various locations in the vicinity besides taking water samples in the area. The report may be furnished to this tribunal within one month from the date of receipt of a copy of this order by e-mail at ngt.filing@gmail.com. The nodal agency will be the Haryana State Pollution Control Board," the bench said.Proceedings in the matter were initiated on receipt of a letter by Satpal Singh, Sarpanch, Gram Panchayat Singhpura Sithna, Panipat alleging air and water pollution was being created by Indian Oil Corporation Limited's Panipat Refinery around villages Bohli Dadlana, Sithana, Panipat.The letter alleged that air pollution by the refinery has created diseases affecting large number of people and the analysers to measure carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide and carbon dioxide etc. are not functioning since 2010 and such values are not being recorded. "Refinery is also polluting the water by discharging effluents in the forest, affecting the quality of water in the area," the plea said. PTI PKS PKS DVDV