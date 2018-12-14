Air pollution: SC orders will be implemented in letter and spirit, says Noida admin

Noida (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) Supreme Court orders on checking air pollution will be implemented in "letter and spirit", the Noida administration said Friday, days after it was directed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to have Diwali-like regulations on burning of firecrackers during Christmas and New Year too. The CPCB had issued directions to the Noida and Ghaziabad district magistrates on December 10, asking them to step up and take extensive ground actions to prevent polluting activities in their areas adjoining Delhi.The administration was asked by the CPCB to ensure implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) such as regulating the bursting of crackers during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, construction activities, open dumping/burning of garbage and illegal industrial waste, etc."We are taking all possible actions and ensure compliance (to the Supreme Court orders) in letter and spirit. Efforts are being made on various fronts including raising awareness among general public," Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said."Air pollution is a serious issue. PM 2.5 and 10 and severe air quality is becoming new normal so we have to handle it. It is a challenge but we are quite sure that we will do it. All stakeholders will sit together and work it through," he told PTI.CPCB Chairperson S P Singh Parihar had noted in the direction that in Noida, 83 licences were issued for sale of green firecrackers and affidavits were taken from licence-owners stating that they would comply with the apex court directions, but action taken against violators was "unsatisfactory"."As per report received, actions taken were unsatisfactory to curtail the higher air pollutant levels and additional measures for control of air pollution is required as air quality is a major concern during winters," Parihar had said.According to administration officials, 61 people were arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar for bursting crackers during Diwali and contributing to air pollution, in compliance with the court orders.Another 18 people were arrested on December 8 from different construction sites in Greater Noida where construction material was found kept uncovered and dust blowing in violation of the National Green Tribunal's orders, in a first such action in the Delhi-National Capital Region. PTI KIS TIRTIR