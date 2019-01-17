Air services begin between Dehradun-Pithoragarh

Dehradun, Jan 17 (PTI) Air services were launched Thursday between Dehradun's Jolly Grant airport and Pithoragarh's Naini-Saini airport, with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat saying it will benefit the people of Uttarakhand living in areas adjoining the Nepal and China border.The services were launched under the second phase of 'UDAN' scheme. "With the commencement of this service, Pithoragarh can be reached from Dehradun in an hour's time. This will facilitate the people of the areas adjoining the Nepal and China border," the chief minister said at the launch.It will also increase air connectivity in the state which will encourage tourism, he said.PTI ALM KJ