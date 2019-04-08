Air strikes, NRC in other parts of country figure in BJP manifesto

New Delhi, April 8 (PTI) With the BJP making nationalism a central theme of its poll campaign, its manifesto released on Monday asserted that the security doctrine will be guided by national interest only, mentioning surgical strike and air strike against terrorists as examples of its stand, and promised NRC exercise in other parts of India.The party said it will firmly continue with its policy of giving a free hand to security forces in combating terrorism. Talking tough on infiltration, the party has said it will implement National Register of Citizens, which is currently underway in Assam to identify illegal immigrants, in a phased manner in other parts of the country, as they cause "huge change" in the cultural and linguistic identity of the areas they live."The decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fundamentally altered the national security paradigm of India in the last five years," the manifesto released by top party leaders, including Modi and its president Amit Shah, said.If vote to power again, the BJP will continue with its zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, it said.The BJP has made national security a major poll plank following the Balakot air strike targeting a terror camp in Pakistan after the death of at least 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama terror attack on February 14. "Our security doctrine will be guided by our national security interest only. This is exemplified by the surgical strikes and the air strikes carried out recently. We will firmly continue with our policy of 'Zero Tolerance' against terrorism and extremism and will continue to follow our policy of giving a free hand to our security forces in combating terrorism," it said.The manifesto has also promised that purchases of outstanding defence related equipment and weapons will be speeded up so as to equip armed forces effectively, and that the BJP will continue to take focused steps to strengthen their strike capability.On the issue of combating infiltration, it said there has been a huge change in the cultural and linguistic identity of some areas due to illegal immigration, resulting in an adverse impact on local people's livelihood and employment. "We will expeditiously complete the National Register of Citizens process in these areas on priority. In future we will implement the NRC in a phased manner in other parts of the country," it said. Advocating self-reliance in defence sector, the BJP said it has taken several effective steps in the last five years.The most modern AK-203 automatic rifles are being manufactured at Amethi under our 'Make in India' in defence initiative, the manifesto said."We are committed to focus on 'Make in India in Defence' to enable indigenous production of defence equipment. This will also generate employment and encourage investment in the defence sector," it said.Under the subject of welfare of soldiers, the party said it has demonstrated its commitment to the welfare of our veterans with the implementation of long delayed OROP (one rank one pension). It promised in its manifesto to create a more effective framework for the resettlement of armed forces veterans, saying planning for their post-retirement lives will begin three years before their service end. This will include provision for skills training and soft skills training, and financial support for higher education, housing and starting an enterprise, it said. PTI KR RTRTRTRT