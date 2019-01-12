Air traffic resumes at Srinagar airport

Srinagar, Jan 12 (PTI) The air traffic to and fro Srinagar airport was restored Saturday afternoon after it was hit by poor visibility in the morning due to snowfall, officials said. "The flight operations at Srinagar airport resumed in the afternoon after disruption in the morning," an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said here.He said the air traffic was disrupted in the morning because of low visibility due to snowfall."After the initial cancellation in the morning, the visibility improved in the afternoon as the weather improved and the flight operations resumed," the official said.He said eight flights were cancelled Saturday out of a total of 28 flights scheduled for the day.Some of the flights were also delayed, the official added. PTI SSB SRY