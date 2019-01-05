Air traffic to and fro Kashmir partially restored

Srinagar, Jan 5 (PTI) Air traffic to and fro Srinagar airport was partially restored on Saturday after remaining affected for nearly 24 hours due to snowfall, officials said.While all flights in the morning were cancelled due to poor visibility and snow accumulation on the runway, five flights operated late in the afternoon as the weather improved, an airport official said.The runway was cleared and the visibility improved, resulting in resumption of flight operations after nearly 24 hours, he said."Only five flights could operate on Saturday. Three landed at the airport on Saturday, while two were parked at the aerodrome since Friday," the official said.All other flights were cancelled, he said. PTI SSB DIVDIV