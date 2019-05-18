Air Vice Marshal meets J&K guv

Srinagar, May 18 (PTI) Air Vice Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha, Air Officer Commanding, Jammu and Kashmir, met Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Saturday and briefed him on the role and responsibilities of the IAF in the state. The Air Vice Marshall called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan, an official spokesman said. He said the governor appreciated the professionalism with which the IAF is performing its duties here and the valuable support it provides to the civilian population living in remote areas and during emergencies. PTI SSB INDIND