AirAsia Announces Special Promo for HDFC Bank Users

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India AirAsia today announced its collaboration with HDFC Bank, to offer guests up to 20% discount on fares. Existing HDFC Bank users can grab this special deal and book their flights from 22nd October to 28th October 2018 for travel period starting from 21st January 2019 to 20thSeptember 2019. This offer is available on all flights operated by AirAsias Group network, viz. AirAsia India (Flight code i5), AirAsia Berhad (Flight code AK), Thai AirAsia (Flight code FD) and AirAsia X (Flight code D7). The discount applies to all bookings made through www.airasia.com/hdfcbank Guests can choose from interesting domestic destinations like Kolkata, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Imphal, Visakhapatnam, among others and also opt to fly to international destinations across 120 countries like Krabi, Sydney, Auckland, Melbourne, Singapore, Bali & many more destinations. AirAsia BIG Members can also take advantage of the sale by redeeming flights using their AirAsia BIG Points. For more updates on AirAsias latest innovations, as well as promotions, activities and contests, connect via Twitter (https://twitter.com/airasia) or Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia). About AirAsia India AirAsia (India) Ltd is a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited & AirAsia, with AirAsia Investment Limited. AirAsia India commenced operations on 12th June 2014 and currently flies to 21 destinations across India with a fleet of 19 A320 aircraft. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Plan your 2019 travels with AirAsia & HDFC Bank