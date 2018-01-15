AirAsia India to resume Chennai ops from next month

Chennai, Jan 15 (PTI) Budget carrier AirAsia India has decided to resume its flight to and from Chennai, more than two years after it had discontinued operations from the Southern city, owing to competition.

The Tata-AirAsia joint venture airline will fly five times a day in and out of Chennai to Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar, starting next month, AirAsia India said in a release today.

Besides, the Bengaluru-based carrier also announced induction of another Airbus A320 into its fleet, raising its size to 15.

Effective February 24, the airline will operate three daily flights to Bengaluru and two to Bhubaneswar from Chennai, which becomes its 17th destination, the company said.

"We ended 2017 on a high note and are delighted to continue the momentum in 2018. We reinforce our commitment to enhancing connectivity and making air travel affordable to all," AirAsia India managing director and chief executive Amar Abrol said.

With the AirAsia group already operating direct flights to Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok from Chennai, AirAsia India expects a boom in tourism in the region, he added.

The airline also announced special promotional all- inclusive fares of Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,699 for Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar, respectively.