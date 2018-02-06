AirAsia starts Kuala Lumpur-Jaipur direct flight

Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia today said it will operate direct flight from Kuala Lumpur to the city four times a week.

The airline is also offering a promotional scheme of all-in-fares of Rs 3,555 (one-way), beginning February 5 until February 11 for travel period between February 5 and July 31.

The premium flatbed is also available for booking at a promotional rate of Rs 11,900, CEO AirAsia X Group Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said.

He said the airline will operate four times a week.

"We now fly to two destinations in the Golden Triangle circuit with Jaipur flights. The new service is part of our goal to meet the growing demand for regional connectivity to tier-2 cities in India," he added. PTI AG MKJ