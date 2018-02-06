AirAsia X begins Kuala Lumpur-Jaipur direct flight service

Jaipur, Feb 5 (PTI) AirAsia X, the long-haul arm of the Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Berhad, has commenced its services to Pink city from Kuala Lumpur with the maiden flight arriving at the Jaipur International Airport here yesterday evening.

Jaipur is the second destination launched by AirAsia X in India after New Delhi, which is operational since February 2016.

At present, four AirAsia group airlines -- AirAsia Berhad, AirAsia India, AirAsia X and AirAsia Indonesia -- operate their flight services to India.

AirAsia X will operate four times weekly services to Jaipur, which will further expand its network in the South Asia and strengthen group airline AirAsias connectivity in India, a release said today.

"This new service to Jaipur is part of our goal to meet the growing demand for regional connectivity to tier-II cities in India. Through the increase in flight operations from such cities, Indias regional connectivity will be enhanced.

"We expect this new route to boost passenger growth between Malaysia, India and the region," AirAsia Berhad Executive Chairman and AirAsia X Group CEO Kamarudin Meranun was quoted as saying in the release.

With the new route, AirAsia X together with its short haul affiliate, AirAsia now flies to 19 Indian cities including Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Tiruchirappalli and Visakhapatnam.

"India is one of our key growth markets and we can build a stronger foothold here. We now fly to two destinations in India with the addition of the Jaipur flights to our existing Delhi services.

"This latest route addition brings the total of weekly flights connecting Malaysia to India under AirAsia Group to 110 times and total capacity under AirAsia group including AirAsia X to 22,755 seats," Meranun added.

According to the company, AirAsia Group has flown over 16 million passengers in and out of India since 2010.

As of December 2017, AirAsia X Malaysia has carried over 1,84,482 guests since the introduction of the Kuala Lumpur-New Delhi direct service in February 2016, it said.

AirAsia X has also announced special all-inclusive, one- way promotional fares at Rs 3,555 on standard seats, the release said adding that the tickets under the offer can be booked by up to February 11 for travel period between Feb 5 and July 31. PTI AG IAS AMS GVS MKJ