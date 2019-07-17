Airbnb and Thrive Global India Partner to Launch ‘Thrive Retreats’ for Corporates

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India: Business Wire IndiaRecognizing the increasing impact of stress, rampant in the lives of Indian professionals and the need to rejuvenate and recharge, Airbnb, the world's largest community-driven hospitality platform today, announced the launch of Thrive Retreats as Airbnb Experiences. Created in partnership with Thrive Global India, the technology-based media and corporate services company founded by Arianna Huffington, Thrive Retreats are bookable on Airbnb and will offer corporate groups curated wellness retreats and business off sites in different parts of the world. Encouraging companies and their employees to switch off and indulge in some much-needed time off from work, Thrive Retreats, will take place at breath-taking Airbnb villas, considered ideal for a relaxing, stress-free getaway. Curated as a holistic sojourn for attendees, these retreats will also offer select Airbnb Experiences to help channel mental peace and wellness, spanning the health, wellness and nature categories. Aside from these Airbnb Experiences, other activities like spa treatments, Ayurveda massages, hiking, nature walks and outdoor sports, will be offered as well. To feed the mind, as well as the soul, Thrive Global India will tap expert facilitators and speakers to build insightful and energizing sessions for retreat attendees. These retreats will focus on one of the following - becoming a mindful leader, boosting your wellbeing to fuel performance, Challenging and shifting your beliefs or breaking up with stress. Commenting on the collaboration, Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO, Thrive Global said, Indias workforce is not only one of the largest in the world, its also one of the youngest. At Thrive Global India, our mission is to help the digitally savvy Indian workforce to prioritize their well-being in order to lead more productive and meaningful lives. And travel has long been a way for people to unplug and recharge and connect not just with others, but also with themselves. We look forward to curating these retreats with Airbnb. Amanpreet Bajaj, Country Manager, Airbnb - India said, More than 400,000 companies across the globe directly engage with Airbnb to help manage business travel since we launched Airbnb for Work earlier in 2014. This growth is a testimony to the change we are witnessing in the world today. Companies are now actively seeking unique travel experiences for their employees as a means to motivate their staff and increase overall productivity. Thrive Retreats will offer corporates an option to increase their productivity through these experiences which increase mindfulness. Dr. Marcus Ranney, General Manager, Thrive Global - India said, We are delighted to partner with Airbnb to curate Thrive Retreats. With this collaboration, we expand Thrive Indias media platform offering beyond brand affinity and editorial campaigns; to the realm of product, service and experience co-creation. We are excited by this opportunity to immerse ourselves more deeply into the Indian corporate ecosystem and enhance peoples wellbeing in a holistic manner.About AirbnbFounded in 2008, Airbnb exists to create a world where anyone can belong anywhere, providing healthy travel that is local, authentic, diverse, inclusive and sustainable. Airbnb uniquely leverages technology to economically empower millions of people around the world to unlock and monetize their spaces, passions and talents to become hospitality entrepreneurs. Airbnbs accommodation marketplace provides access to 6+ million unique places to stay in 100,000+ cities and 191 countries and regions. With Experiences, Airbnb offers unprecedented access to local communities and interests through 40,000+ unique, handcrafted activities run by hosts across 1,000+ markets around the world. Airbnbs people-to-people platform benefits all its stakeholders, including hosts, guests, employees and the communities in which it operates.To view the image click the link below:L-R - Amanpreet Bajaj Country Manager Airbnb India; Arianna Huffington Founder and CEO Thrive Global; Dr. Marcus Ranney General Manager Thrive Global - India PWRPWR