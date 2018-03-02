Airbus receives 10 new orders on light helicopters

By K J M Varma

Beijing, Mar 2 (PTI) Airbus Helicopters has received orders for seven H125 and three H130 light helicopters from Heliflite China.

These helicopters will be used to accelerate the companys presence in the utility and helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) missions throughout China, the Airbus Helicopters China said.

Heliflite China has also been accredited as an official Airbus Helicopters distributor in the region, supporting Airbus growth in the rapidly developing market.

"Given the sheer size of the market and its potential in China, we are preparing for future growth by ensuring the necessary resources available to support all of the operations in the country," said Marie-Agnes Veve, head of Airbus Helicopters in China.

Chinas helicopter industry has experienced around 20 per cent annual growth over the past five years and Airbus expects this trend to continue, according to Veve.

Heliflite China, based in Xian in Chinas northwestern Shaanxi Province, is a major player in Chinas burgeoning helicopter market.

It will become part of the global Airbus Helicopters network, supporting Airbus to prepare for future growth by helping address new customers operating small helicopter fleets in remote regions, according to Airbus China.

"The wide range of Airbus helicopters offers the right choice for customers in this emerging market. We are happy to be able to support this growth," said Du Li, chief executive officer of Heliflite China.

The H125 and H130 are popular single-engine helicopters. More than 125 of them are currently in operation in China, making up nearly half of all light single engines in the country, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Ever since its entry into the Chinese market in 1967, Airbus Helicopters has gained a success in the market with its complete "helicopter family".

It has become a major player in the Chinese helicopter market with a market share of about 40 per cent. It has set up seven local offices and a regional customer service centre in China, the Xinhua report said.

China has become the global helicopter giants top civil market.

In May 2017, Airbus Helicopters broke ground on its H135 final assembly line (FAL) in east Chinas Qingdao city. It is the first Western helicopter manufacturer to establish an FAL in China. PTI KJV ZH ZH