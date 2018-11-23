Aircel-Maxis case: P Chidambaram, son deny allegations of non-cooperation levelled by CBI, ED

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti have denied allegations of the CBI and ED before a Delhi court that they have been evasive and non-cooperative in the probe in the Aircel-Maxis case.The submissions have been made by the father-son duo in their rejoinder filed in response to the replies of the probe agencies.The CBI and ED, in their replies to the anticipatory bail pleas of Chidambarams, had alleged that they were not cooperating in the investigations. The rejoinder submissions by the father-son duo have been filed before Special Judge O P Saini.The Chidambarams, in their rejoinders filed through advocates P K Dubey and Arshdeep Singh, said the allegations made by both the CBI and the ED were "unsubstantiated" and there was no need of their custodial interrogation, as sought by the agencies.The court has extended till November 26 the protection from arrest to both the accused in both the cases filed by the CBI and the ED.In their replies, both the agencies maintained that Chidambarams' custodial interrogation was necessary as they were evasive and non cooperative in the probe.P Chidambaram filed his anticipatory bail application in May this year. His protection from arrest has been extended from time to time."We have to meet a deadline and they are not cooperating," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI and the ED, had told the court.The agencies sought the custodial interrogation of the accused, saying they have not been cooperating and, therefore, making it difficult to complete the investigation in a time-bound manner as directed by the Supreme Court.The senior Congress leader and his son have come under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.In its charge sheet filed earlier in the case against former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and others, the CBI alleged that P Chidambaram granted FIPB (Foreign Investment Promotion Board) approval in March 2006 to Mauritius-based Global Communication Services Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Maxis.The Maran brothers and the other accused named in the CBI charge sheet were discharged by the special court, which said the agency had failed to produce any material against them to proceed with the trial.The ED is also probing a separate money-laundering case in the Aircel-Maxis matter, in which P Chidambaram and Karti have been questioned by the agency and currently their anticipatory bail is pending. PTI UK SJK RT