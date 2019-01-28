Aircel-Maxis case: Protection from arrest to Chidambaram, Karti extended till Feb 18

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) A Delhi court Monday extended till February 18 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis scam. Special CBI Judge O P Saini extended the relief to Chidambaram noting that he will not be available on February 1 for which the matter was earlier listed. The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. PTI UK LLP SA