Aircel-Maxis case: Protection from arrest to Chidambaram, Karti extended till May 6

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday extended till May 6 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case. Special Judge O P Saini extended the interim relief to Chidambarams and posted the matter on May 6 after ED sought more time to gather evidence. The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. PTI PKS URD SA