Aircel-Maxis cases: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to P Chidambaram, son Karti

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) A Delhi court Thursday granted anticipatory bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Aircel Maxis cases filed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. Special Judge O P Saini granted relief to the Chidambarams and directed them to join the probe in the cases. "In event of arrest, they be released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of like amount. The accused are directed to join the investigation, the court said. The Chidambarams are under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Aircel-Maxis deal as also the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore. PTI UK PKS URD SA

