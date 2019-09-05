Aircel-Maxis: Court refuses CBI, ED request to defer order on Chidambaram's bail plea

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate Thursday urged a Delhi court to defer order, scheduled at 2 PM, on anticipatory bail pleas by former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Aircel Maxis cases but the request was declined.Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the CBI, requested Special judge O P Saini to consider the Supreme Court's order pronounced today which refused to grant Chidambaram pre-arrest bail in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.The court dismissed the plea by the CBI and the ED and said order will be pronounced at 2 PM.The Chidambarams are under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Aircel-Maxis deal as also the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore. PTI UK PKS URD SA