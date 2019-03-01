Aircraft carrying TN CM returns to Chennai following 'technical snag'

Chennai, March 1 (PTI) A Tuticorin-bound private aircraft carrying Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami returned here Friday following a "technical snag," airport officials said.Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami was scheduled to travel to Kanyakumari from Tuticorin to attend a government event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be present.According to airport officials, the pilot of the aircraft detected the technical snag and returned here.The chief minister later travelled to Madurai by a different aircraft, they said. PTI CORR SA SS NSDNSD