'Airlift' director Raja Krishna Menon to produce film for Netflix

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Director Raja Krishna Menon, who has helmed films like Akshay Kumar's "Airlift" and Saif Ali Khan-starrer "Chef", is all set to produce a movie for streaming giant Netflix. According to a source, Menon's assistant director on "Airlift", Uday Singh Pawar, will be making his feature directorial debut with the project."He (Menon) is producing a film for Netflix, which is being directed by one of his AD, named Uday Singh Pawar. "The film is set in a start up world. It is about three young boys, who are engineering students. It is about bromance. It is set in Bengaluru and is an original story," the source close to the project said. Menon is producing the film via his Bandra West Pictures banner. He is also working on a comedy web-series. "Web series is a drama but with a lot of comedy. It is not a slapstick comedy. The shooting will begin this year itself," the source added.Meanwhile, Menon was also set to direct a biopic on former boxing champion and Asian Games gold medalist Dingko Singh, featuring Shahid Kapoor, but the project has been put on hold. "It is being pushed ahead for the time being. It is on hold. By the time the team wrote the film, both Shahid and Menon got busy with other projects. But both of them are willing to work on it, it is just about finding the right time. The team doesn't have a fixed date when to start this film," the source said.