Airlines, oil cos gain on easing crude oil prices

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Shares of airline firms and oil marketing companies Wednesday rose up to 7 per cent after a slump in global crude oil prices.The stock of SpiceJet jumped 6.67 per cent to touch an intra-day high of Rs 86.30 on BSE so far, Jet Airways surged 3.17 per cent to Rs 253.35 and InterGlobe Aviation, which runs Indigo airline, surged 2.26 per cent to Rs 1,137.Besides, the scrip of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) advanced as much as 2.83 per cent to Rs 237.80, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) climbed 2.17 per cent to Rs 147.75 and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) grew 1.89 per cent to Rs 359.90.The gain is in line with BSE's Sensex trading at 36,467 points, up 0.33 per cent.On Tuesday, brent crude, the international benchmark,dropped to USD 57.98 a barrel, a fall 2.73 per cent. PTI SP ANU