Airports Authority of India bans single-use plastic items

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Airports Authority of India (AAI) ?on Monday imposed a ban on single-use plastic items at its 129 airports across the country. Single-use plastic items are used only once and then thrown in the trash. "Various steps have been undertaken to eliminate single-use plastic items at passenger terminals and city side. These steps include banning of single-use plastic items like straws, plastic cutlery, plastic plates etc," the AAI said in a statement. "The AAI has decided to make its airports plastic-free by banning the use of single-use plastic items at its airports across the country," the statement read. It said that on the basis of a third-party assessment carried out by Quality Council of India (QCI), 16 of its airports have been declared as "Single-Use Plastic Free".The QCI will complete its assessment of total 34 airports -- which are managed by the AAI -- by January 31. PTI DSP GVS