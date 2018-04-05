Airtel brings free live IPL streaming on TV app for customers

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Bharti Airtel today said it will provide free live streaming of IPL cricket matches through Hotstar on its TV app to its customers.

"Airtel TV, the popular video streaming app from Airtel, will offer it users unlimited free streaming of all live matches and highlights from the upcoming Vivo IPL 2018 via Hotstar," Airtel said in a statement.

Airtel TV app users will not have to pay the subscription fee charged by Hotstar for watching IPL 2018 cricket matches. However, they have to pay for data consumed for watching the matches.

To access free live streaming of IPL matches, Airtel customers need to install the latest version of the Airtel TV app while existing users will receive automatic update notifications.

"Non-Airtel users need to get an Airtel 4G SIM," it said.

All content on Airtel TV app is free for Airtel Postpaid and Prepaid customers till June 2018.

To cash in on the popular IPL season, its rival RJio yesterday launched a mega 102GB pack for Rs 251. The IPL season is starting from Saturday. PTI PRS MR MR