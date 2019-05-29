Airtel completes amalgamation of Tikona Digital Networks

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Telecom operator Bharti Airtel Wednesday said it has completed amalgamation of Bharti Digital Networks Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Tikona Digital Networks Pvt Ltd, with itself. In March 2017, Airtel had announced its decision to acquire 4G business of Tikona Networks, including broadband spectrum and 350 sites across five circles, for about Rs 1,600 crore. "The amalgamation of Bharti Digital Networks Private Limited with Bharti Airtel Limited has been completed today (Wednesday) upon the filing of certified true copy of the order of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi with the Registrar of Companies," Airtel said in a regulatory note. Tikona had 20 MHz spectrum in the 2,300-MHz band, which has the second largest ecosystem of 4G devices, in Gujarat, eastern UP, western UP, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh circles. PTI PRS HRS