Airtel introduces 300 mbps home Broadband plan for Rs 2,199

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Bharti Airtel today announced new home broadband plans with speeds of up to 300 megabit per second (mbps) over WiFi and 1,200 GB data for a monthly rental of Rs 2,199.

"The FTTH (Fibre-To-the-Home) based plan (300 mbps download speed) comes at a monthly rental of Rs 2,199 and offers 1,200GB of ultra-high speed data along with unlimited STD and local calling benefits," Airtel said in a statement.

Customers opting for the plan also get free subscription to Airtels OTT apps - Wynk Music and Airtel TV.

?Following the resounding success of our V-Fiber home broadband offering, we are delighted to introduce the new FTTH based plans for customers looking for higher speeds," George Mathen, CEO ? Homes, Bharti Airtel said

He further said that Airtel will plan to expand FTTH offerings over the coming days and provide customers the choice of home broadband plans across a wide range of price points and speeds.

In India, broadband service provider Spectra claims to provide 1 gigabit per second (gbps) download speed to its customers in select cities where it operates.

Airtel offers home broadband and fixed line services in 89 cities across India and is the second largest broadband service provider in the country after Reliance Jio. PTI PRS MR MR