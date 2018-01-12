Airtel offers 1-yr Amazon Prime membership with Infinity plan

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Indias largest telecom operator Airtel today teamed up with Amazon India to offer one year of Amazon Prime membership with its Infinity postpaid plan.

Airtel Postpaid customers - both new and existing - who have an Infinity plan of Rs 499 or more will be able to avail one year Amazon Prime membership of Rs 999 value and unlimited access to Amazon Prime Video as part of their plan benefits, a statement said.

This would not come at any extra cost.

"Prime membership benefits include unlimited free fast delivery on eligible items from Indias largest online selection of products, early and exclusive access to deals and discounts on Amazon.in, and unlimited access to Amazon Prime Video, offering a vast content selection...," the statement added.

Giving details of the new offer, it said that customers can avail this through their Airtel TV app and download the Prime Video app to access the shows.

"This move enables seamless access to Amazon Prime for Airtel postpaid customers, providing a world of new video streaming content and more," Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Amazon Prime India said.

Airtel V-Fiber Broadband customers will also be eligible for Amazon Prime membership benefits. PTI MBI SBT