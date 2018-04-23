Airtel outlines network expansion plans for Gujarat

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Bharti Airtel today announced network expansion plans for Gujarat to strengthen its mobile broadband footprint in the region with the rollout of 6,000 new sites and 2,000 kilometres of optic fiber during the current fiscal.

"As part of its network expansion programme...Airtel announced its plans to add more than 6,000 new sites in FY 2018-19, along with the deployment of an additional 2000 KMs of optic fiber across Gujarat," the company said in a statement.

The network rollout for the year would take the total number of sites to over 29,000 and expand the fiber backbone to 13,800 KMs, supporting the growth of high speed services in the region, the statement by Indias largest telecom operator added. PTI MBI MKJ